Watch SpaceX launch NASA's planet hunting satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket

[The stream is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX is set to launch Wednesday evening from Florida in its latest mission for NASA, launching a new planet-hunting satellite into orbit around the Earth.

Elon Musk's rocket company will livestream the 6:51 p.m. ET launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Delayed multiple times from March, the company's mission to launch the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (or TESS) for NASA is now ready.

The mission will launch using a Falcon 9 rocket, which will return to land on the SpaceX autonomous ship in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 minutes after liftoff.

Nicknamed "the planet hunter," the $337 million TESS will deploy into its first orbit just under an hour after launch, when SpaceX's part of the mission will be complete. TESS will then use a series of complex maneuvers to head into a never-before-used orbit, reaching about 232,000 miles beyond the Earth, to photograph the skies.