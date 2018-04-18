Watch: Trump and Japan's Abe speak after revelation of Pompeo meeting with Kim Jong Un

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference Wednesday amid Abe's visit to Trump's golf club in Florida.

The pair of leaders will likely address efforts to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. Earlier Wednesday, the president confirmed CIA Director and Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo met directly with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump said the U.S. is working on details of a meeting between the American and North Korean leaders.

Separately on Wednesday, the finance ministers of the G7 countries — which include the U.S. and Japan — said the nations "remain committed to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula." In a statement, the officials said they will keep putting pressure on Pyongyang through economic sanctions.

They could also address Trump's discussions about potentially re-entering the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he does not "like the deal for the United States."

