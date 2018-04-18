Your first trade for Wednesday, April 18

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Twitter.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Anthem.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of SPDR Gold Shares.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Snap.

Trader disclosure: On April 17, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman's firm is long AAPL, ANTM, C, FB, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI. Her firm is short ESRX, IWM, VRX calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, MAT puts, MTW, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is short TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Karen's firm sold MDY calls. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Dan Nathan is long SNAP. Dan is short SPY.

