23andMe is asking users to share health conditions and review treatments

Genetics testing company 23andMe wants users to rate their treatments for some conditions such as depression and asthma in a new feature it unveiled Thursday.
The company is starting with 18 common health conditions, including allergies, Type 2 diabetes, migraines and more. Only three of them are associated with a genetic report, said Jessie Inchauspe, the product manager who led the treatment page work.
Users can see what others have reported about the effectiveness of various treatments. The page also lists how many users experience the condition. About 4,500 users have shared 30,000 reviews since the company started testing the treatment pages over the past few weeks.