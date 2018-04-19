Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Skechers stock plummeted more than 23 percent in the extended session. The footwear company reported earnings and revenues that surpassed Wall Street expectations. Global same-store sales were also up 9.5 percent. Despite the strong earnings, weak second-quarter guidance sent shares falling.

E*Trade shares fell more than 1 percent after hours despite a favorable earnings announcement. Its earnings per share and revenues both beat estimates. Daily average revenue trades also rose to a new record this quarter.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods jumped more than 7 percent after the bell. Jana Partners reported a 9.1 percent stake in the food supplier. Jana plans to discuss value creation measures with Pinnacle and may pursue a board change.

Atlassian stock plunged more than 11 percent post-market. The software company reported EPS and revenues that were higher than analyst estimates, but shares fell on weak guidance.

Shares of Mattel rose more than 1 percent post-market. The toy company announced on Thursday afternoon that CEO Margaret Georgiadis is stepping down and will be replaced by Ynon Kreiz.