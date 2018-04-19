Apple, Nvidia shares fall after a key Asian chip partner gives weak guidance

A major Asian chip manufacturer's weaker than expected guidance for the June quarter is driving technology stocks lower.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) on Thursday said its revenue forecast range for its second quarter is $7.8 billion to $7.9 billion versus the Wall Street estimate of $8.8 billion.

"Moving into second quarter 2018, continued weak demand from our mobile sector will negatively impact our business despite strength in cryptocurrency mining," chief financial officer Lora Ho said in the press release.

TSMC is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and manufactures chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia.

Apple shares are down 1.4 percent in Thursday's premarket session, while Nvidia is down 1.4 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares fell 4.8 percent.

TSMC on its conference call blamed "softening" demand in the high-end smartphone market and being more conservative over the cryptocurrency mining industry for its disappointing forecast.