    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields rise with Fed speeches, auction news taking the spotlight

    U.S. government debt prices fell into the red on Thursday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.889 percent at 5:20 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.083 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    During Thursday's session, speeches by the U.S. central bank and news from the U.S. Treasury will keep bond investors busy.

    Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, Governor Randal Quarles will appear before the Senate Banking Committee, where he is set to give the semiannual testimony of the Federal Reserve's supervision and regulation of the financial system.

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be in Pittsburgh, appearing at an event called "An Evening with Dr. Loretta J. Mester," while Fed Governor Lael Brainard will be in Washington at the FIA's 2018 Global Finance Forum on regulatory reform.

    In data, at 8:30 a.m. ET both jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing business outlook survey are due.

    The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $16 billion in five-year treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS).

    The department will also announce the size of three separate bills, three individual notes and one floating rate note (FRNs) during the course of Thursday's session.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---