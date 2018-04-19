US Treasury yields rise with Fed speeches, auction news taking the spotlight

During Thursday's session, speeches by the U.S. central bank and news from the U.S. Treasury will keep bond investors busy.

Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, Governor Randal Quarles will appear before the Senate Banking Committee, where he is set to give the semiannual testimony of the Federal Reserve's supervision and regulation of the financial system.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be in Pittsburgh, appearing at an event called "An Evening with Dr. Loretta J. Mester," while Fed Governor Lael Brainard will be in Washington at the FIA's 2018 Global Finance Forum on regulatory reform.

In data, at 8:30 a.m. ET both jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing business outlook survey are due.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $16 billion in five-year treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS).

The department will also announce the size of three separate bills, three individual notes and one floating rate note (FRNs) during the course of Thursday's session.