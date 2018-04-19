Cramer's lightning round: International Paper is a 'very good buy' at these prices   

International Paper: "You know, the stock has come down big. I kind of regard it as an Amazon play. It's a good trade on world commerce. A lot of people feel world commerce is going to slow down, a lot of different crosscurrents because of tariffs. I say IP, at these prices, is a very good buy. I'd love to see [the CEO,] Mr. [Mark] Sutton come back."

GrubHub, Inc.: "I've been riding this for a long time, and I've read a couple of downgrades and I am getting a little- look, bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs [get slaughtered]. So, no."

Sprint Corp.: "I would swap out into T-Mobile. I think [T-Mobile CEO John] Legere's going to have a better quarter."

LGI Homes: "Everyone's blasting the homebuilders because of higher rates and they're very low because of lumber. I have to tell you, I like Lennar. I saw [Lennar CEO] Stuart Miller, [who's] retiring and that's one of my faves. I also like Toll Brothers."

Acadia Pharmaceuticals: "We had a big run and I should've said ring the register, but I've got to tell you something, that CNN report was so devastating, I don't want to touch this one now."

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation: "There's so many things wrong with that thing right now, but if you think three to five years out, I'd rather own Tyson than that one, to be honest. I think Tyson's better run."

J.B. Hunt: "I thought J.B. Hunt reported a terrific quarter. Other people were saying it was ho-hum. The stock went up. I stick with it."

Alaska Air Group: "You know, it used to be the best, then they made that acquisition and we haven't really gone back to it. The acquisition was just not great and I can't recommend the stock here."

Winnebago Industries: "This group trades so, so badly. I mean, I just keep hearing 'glut, glut, glut.' In the last six weeks, glut! I've got to find someone to dispel the glut or I can't push it."