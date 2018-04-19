Ireland's data protection watchdog told CNBC it has raised a number of questions with Facebook about its reintroduction of facial recognition technology in Europe, after the social network was pressured to close the feature in 2012.

On Wednesday, Facebook announced a number of measures it said would help it comply with strict new data laws in the European Union, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25.

As part of the announcement, Facebook said it would bring facial recognition technology back to its platform. Facebook stopped this feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from regulators and privacy advocates. At the time, the Irish data protection authority was investigating Facebook's transparency on user data and privacy. Ireland is the home of Facebook's European headquarters.

At the time, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) asked Facebook to delete any data it had garnered from the face technology. Facebook complied. The Irish DPC also said Facebook would need to "agree a process for collecting consent" in order to bring back this feature.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNBC it had briefed the Irish DPC on its GDPR changes and provided details on how its facial recognition technology works.

"We briefed the IDPC on our updates for GDPR, including how we propose to ask for consent to turn Face recognition on, ahead of a limited test we ran earlier this year and provided information about improved privacy controls and details about how our services work," a Facebook spokesperson said.

"We have also provided details to the IDPC about how our facial recognition technology works. They came with some questions which we are working to address."

The data watchdog said it is not sure if this will comply with the EU's GDPR.