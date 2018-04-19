How to create custom responses for Alexa on your Amazon Echo

Amazon rolled out a new set of tools called "Alexa Blueprints" on Thursday that let you create custom responses for its Alexa smart assistant on an Echo.

You can use it to tell the dogwalker where you keep your leash, for example, or to have Alexa provide a house guest with information on where to find the best pizza in town. You can even use Alexa Blueprints to create custom trivia games.

It's a fun tool that will help you get more out of your Amazon Echo. Here's how to do it.

Go to the Alexa Blueprints website and log-in with your Amazon account.

Pick a Blueprint

There are lots to choose from, including custom templates for what you might use for a house-guest, a birthday trivia game customized to the birthday boy or girl, or instructions for a dog sitter.

For the sake of this tutorial, select the "Custom Q&A" option.

Now tap "make your own."

The page will look like this, with pre-filled questions and answers that you can customize: