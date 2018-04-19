Saudi Arabia's crown prince has set out an ambitious plan to modernize his country. But even if half of his plans failed, the country would still be "fantastically changed," according to investment firm Investcorp.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the designated successor to the Saudi king, wants to diversify the economy away from its reliance on oil. Last month, he traveled to the U.K. and the U.S., signing deals worth billions of dollars.
"I think if the crown prince only achieves 50 percent of his vision, that country is going to be fantastically changed," Investcorp's executive chairman, Mohammed Bin Mahfoodh Alardhi, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi.