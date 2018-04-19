There's 'tremendous' potential for city planning in the Middle East, says infrastructure exec

There's great potential in the areas of urban and city planning in the Middle East, said the chief executive of Singapore-based urban and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong on Thursday.

The Middle East has been forward-looking when it comes to unusual property developments, Wong Heang Fine told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

"They are very acceptable to great ideas. That's why you look at the Middle East, there are a lot of great iconic buildings, a lot of unusual type of developments … So the Middle East represents a tremendous market potential for us," he said.