    US crude takes aim at $70 a barrel as oil stockpiles fall, gasoline demand hits record

    • Oil prices rose to their highest in more than three years as U.S. crude stockpiles fell and gasoline demand hit a record.
    • Geopolitical concerns and the potential renewal of U.S. sanctions on Iran under President Donald Trump also continue to boost prices.
    • Traders are also monitoring Venezuela, where oil production continues to decline amid a long-running economic crisis.
    Workers on the stairs of an oil storage tank at the Musket Corp. Windsor Crude Terminal in Windsor, Colorado.
    Oil price extended gains on Thursday, rising to the highest levels in more than three years as U.S. crude stockpiles continued to drop and gasoline demand hit a record.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures topped out at $69.56 a barrel, the highest level since Nov. 28, 2014. The contract was last up 47 cents at $68.94.

    International benchmark Brent crude oil was up 78 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $74.26. It earlier rose to $74.74, its best intraday price since Nov. 27, when it hit $77.46.

    Crude futures are now trading at levels not seen since the market crashed on Thanksgiving Day in 2014, when OPEC initially refused to take steps to stop an oil price slide.

    Crude futures surged in the previous session after the Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 1.1 million barrels last week.

    The weekly figures also showed gasoline demand rose to 9.86 million barrels a day ahead of the summer driving season.

    The "EIA inventories we got yesterday were Bullish across the board as the EIA showed record gasoline products supplied," Roberto Friedlander, head of energy trading at Seaport Global Securities, said in a research note.

    The EIA report provided additional support in an already bullish environment, as tensions escalate among world powers involved in Syria's civil war and rocket attacks by Yemeni rebels target top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

    "What we're seeing is the re-emergence of a geopolitical risk premium — which was absent for the past few years — as the underlying market has gotten tighter," said Tamar Essner, director of energy and utilities at Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

    Saudi Arabia is 'going to the whip' to drive oil prices higher, says pro
    The market's attention is also shifting to a deadline that President Donald Trump faces in just over three weeks to extend sanctions relief for Iran, OPEC's third biggest oil producer.

    Trump says he will not waive the sanctions unless he can reach a deal with France, Germany and the UK to toughen the terms of the deal — an outcome that is far from certain.

    "We've had some resistance from the EU 3 that we've been dealing with, but maybe there will be a breakthrough before May 12. If there's not, I absolutely believe that he'll leave the agreement," Republican Sen. Bob Corker, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNBC on Thursday.

    Essner said concerns about trade wars under Trump could offset geopolitical tension in the oil market, but crude prices are more likely to rise than fall ahead of the Iran decision.

    Traders are also monitoring a deteriorating situation in OPEC-member Venezuela, where production has steadily fallen amid the country's long-running economic crisis.

    Commodities tomorrow:
    Oil workers have been resigning in droves since a military leader took control of the nation's state oil giant Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, Reuters reported.

    "It has become an absolute mess," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital. "The production there could go to near zero. The majority of their refineries are shutting down."

    The gap between supply and demand in the oil market has tightened as OPEC, Russia and other producers have nearly achieved their aim of shrinking global crude stockpiles to the five-year average. The two dozen producers have been limiting their output as part of a deal that began in 2017 and winds down this year.

    A smaller group of producers tasked with monitoring the deal meets on Friday, and OPEC gathers in June to discuss whether to adjust the agreement.

    Recent reports have indicated some Saudi officials are targeting an oil price of $80 a barrel.

