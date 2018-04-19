US crude takes aim at $70 a barrel as oil stockpiles fall, gasoline demand hits record

Oil price extended gains on Thursday, rising to the highest levels in more than three years as U.S. crude stockpiles continued to drop and gasoline demand hit a record.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures topped out at $69.56 a barrel, the highest level since Nov. 28, 2014. The contract was last up 47 cents at $68.94.

International benchmark Brent crude oil was up 78 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $74.26. It earlier rose to $74.74, its best intraday price since Nov. 27, when it hit $77.46.

Crude futures are now trading at levels not seen since the market crashed on Thanksgiving Day in 2014, when OPEC initially refused to take steps to stop an oil price slide.

Crude futures surged in the previous session after the Energy Information Administration reported U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 1.1 million barrels last week.

The weekly figures also showed gasoline demand rose to 9.86 million barrels a day ahead of the summer driving season.

The "EIA inventories we got yesterday were Bullish across the board as the EIA showed record gasoline products supplied," Roberto Friedlander, head of energy trading at Seaport Global Securities, said in a research note.

The EIA report provided additional support in an already bullish environment, as tensions escalate among world powers involved in Syria's civil war and rocket attacks by Yemeni rebels target top oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

"What we're seeing is the re-emergence of a geopolitical risk premium — which was absent for the past few years — as the underlying market has gotten tighter," said Tamar Essner, director of energy and utilities at Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.