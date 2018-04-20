Scandal-hit 1MDB hasn't been contacted by international investigators, CEO says

1MDB says it's going to monetize assets and meet debt obligations 2 Hours Ago | 06:38

1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the investment firm owned by Malaysia's government that's connected to money laundering probes in at least six countries, has not been contacted by any international investigators, according to the head of the company.

"The company has not been contacted by the DOJ," CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday, referring to the U.S. Justice Department. "While we remain open and we've expressed our willingness to cooperate, at this point in time, none of those international authorities have contacted 1MDB."

The Justice Department's criminal division, which handles money laundering cases, had not yet responded by publication time when CNBC requested comment on Arul Kanda's assertion.

Explosive claims in 2015 that Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak received millions in his personal bank account from 1MDB's coffers have resulted in investigations spanning the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and others.

Najib — who was cleared of any criminality by Malaysia's attorney general — and 1MDB have both denied any wrongdoing.