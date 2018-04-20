Amazon Web Services launches 'blockchain templates'

Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The company's cloud computing division launched "AWS Blockchain Templates" on Thursday. The product gives users pre-set blockchain frameworks that support two versions of the technology: Ethereum and the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger Fabric.

Blockchain eliminates the need for a third party intermediary, such as a bank, by quickly creating a permanent, secure record of transactions.

Start-ups and major corporations alike are working to apply the technology to supply chain management, financial services, property records and many other industries. Bitcoin is the first application of blockchain.

IBM, which also has a cloud computing service, is one of the leaders in enterprise blockchain development. The company reported $5.5 billion in revenue from cloud in the fourth quarter of last year.

For the same quarter, Amazon reported $5.1 billion in revenue from AWS. Jeff Bezos' company is set to report earnings Thursday, April 26.