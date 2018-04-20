Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger quits after 22 years in charge

After almost 22 years in charge of English Premier League team Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has chosen to step down as manager at the end of the season, despite having another year to run on his current contract.

Upon making the announcement the Frenchman said: "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season. I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity."

There are still five games to go for Arsenal in the Premier League, but a huge focus for them is now on the Europa League, the continent's second-tier club competition. Arsenal is preparing for the first leg of its semi-final against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

The prize on offer is not only a European trophy, which eluded Wenger when they lost on penalties in the final to Galatasaray back in 2000, but also a route back into the Champions League — Europe's top-tier competition — for whoever the new manager at Arsenal next season will be.

That's now all on offer for the club this season, after appearing again to fall behind their domestic rivals in the Premier League, where Arsenal is currently down in sixth position.

Overseeing the move from its former home of Highbury to the Emirates Stadium and keeping Arsenal competitive is arguably one of Wenger's greatest achievements and until this season he managed 19 consecutive Champions League appearances.

Wenger inherited a famously solid back five in 1996 including goalkeeper David Seaman, Tony Adams and Nigel Winterburn and added to them with Sol Campbell at the turn of the Millennium.

It was his attacking recruitment in the early part of his Arsenal career in particular, which had an incredible hit rate and included Patrick Veira, Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry. Wenger helped to turn them all into eventual World Cup winners and in the case of Henry the club's record goalscorer.