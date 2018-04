With no major economic data scheduled for Friday, investors in the bond market will likely turn their attention to the Federal Reserve.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to appear at the Graaskamp Center Spring Board conference in Chicago, and San Francisco Fed President John Williams will be at California's Pebble Beach, delivering remarks at the UC Berkeley Fischer Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics.

Other markets remained on edge as investors considered a rise in interest rates, as the 10-year Treasury yield hit above 2.9 percent in the previous session, as new economic data pointed to a strengthening in the U.S. economy. Markets in Europe and Asia were under pressure on Friday, while U.S. futures pointed to lower open.

No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury on the final day of the trading week.