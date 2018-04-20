Brexit could further dent UK credit rating, Fitch analyst says

UK outlook is related, but not directly linked, to Brexit: Fitch 1 Hour Ago | 02:33

Brexit uncertainty could further damage the U.K.'s credit rating as it remains one of the few countries on a negative outlook, an analyst said Friday.

James McCormack, global head of sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche that "risks related to Brexit" and uncertainty on what a post-Brexit U.K. would look like mean a gloomy assessment is set to continue.

However, McCormack hinted that Fitch could change the U.K's credit rating as government borrowing returned to pre-2008 financial crisis levels this year.

"From a public finance perspective, things have been improving more quickly than we thought," he said. "There's some scope for a more positive view of the U.K."

He added that the U.K economy didn't perform "as bad as anticipated" in the immediate aftermath of Brexit and said that Fitch's assessment wasn't all related to Brexit.

Speaking at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's Spring Meeting 2018 in Washington, McCormack said: "Growth numbers have been better, but not great." Sterling soared to its highest level Tuesday since the U.K.'s vote to leave the EU in June 2016.

McCormack said that threats of a trade war between the U.S. and China "has to get a lot worse" before making an impact on the overall growth of the global economy.

Also at Spring Meetings 2018, IMF Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang told CNBC's Bercetche that clouds could be looming on the horizon for the global economy.

Zhang said there are currently three big challenges facing the global economy: tensions on the trade front, fiscal and financial risk, and the ongoing struggle to attain inclusive growth.