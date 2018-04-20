Cramer's lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it's a buy   

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.: "Oh, that is a great company and they have the best device. You don't have to crack open the chest cavity of a person in order to be able to do the heart work. That stock is a buy."

Align Technology: "The stock is breaking down here. I see it, you see it. So let's wait a couple of days and then we pull the trigger. The business is fine."

Regions Financial Corp.: "I think Regions is real good. We just talked to First Horizon. I think they're very good, too. I do like the banks here."

Applied Materials: "I like Applied Materials so much, but you know what, every morning I wake up and take a look at it and see what's going on in China. Three o'clock, I get up, I don't like what I see. Applied Materials has a good business in China. We're going to let that stock come down a little more, break down a little more, see what happens in China and then [pull the] trigger."

Qualys, Inc.: "Look, the last bastion of stocks that are still holding up are the cybersecurity stocks. And I've got to tell you, I think that's a good company you've got. I'm not going to discourage you. My problem is, just so you know, everything is coming down. Everything is coming down and we have to wait to buy any more for those. Let things come in. We're going to get better prices."

Heico Corp.: "We're not buying anything at a 52-week high, but stocks at their 52-week high today that pulled back between 3 and 5 percent, we are going to buy, buy, buy! But they've got to pull back first. There's only a few left that are still up there."