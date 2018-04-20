These bionic vests give factory workers super strength and help prevent injuries

Ekso Bionics is best known as the creator of a robotic exoskeleton that helps injured or disabled people walk on their own. But in the last few years, the company has moved beyond medical devices, and is now making wearable robots to help workers in manufacturing and construction.

One major automaker, Ford, has taken the Ekso Vest into two of its U.S. plants in a trial. The vest enhances the wearer's shoulder strength, making overhead tasks easier — like lifting heavy equipment, or holding a 3-pound drill aloft most of the day while bolting parts into cars or planes.