Euro zone reform needs to be done well, not quickly, Dutch finance chief warns

Euro zone reform needs to be done well rather than quickly, Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra told CNBC on Thursday, despite calls from France to speed-up the integration process.

The Netherlands is one of the most conservative countries when it comes to euro zone reform. Generally speaking, euro countries that are in a healthier financial position are adverse to measures calling for further integration, fearing that theymight have to intervene, diverting their taxpayers' money into struggling euro economies.

France has been the most vocal euro member pushing for further reforms and integration. But for the Dutch, moving too quickly could be risky.

"We are very much committed to the European Union and the euro and we would like to see a number of improvements and changes and reforms on these important topics, such as the banking union," Hoekstra told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington.

"But at the same time, it's much more important we do this in a right way and in a right form than doing it quickly," he added.