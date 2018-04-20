Fed's Kashkari: Bond market is 'yellow light flashing' about a possible recession

The bond market is indicating that the U.S. economy could be hovering around a recession, which in turn would mean that fewer interest rate hikes are needed ahead, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Friday.
A flattening yield curve, or a narrowing between yields of different maturities, is indicating to the central bank official that confidence is waning and the Fed may be near the end of its rate-hiking cycle.
"It's at least a yellow light flashing" about a potential recession, Kashkari told CNBC's Steve Liesman in a "Power Lunch" interview.
That phenomenon is happening even as Congress has cut taxes and President Donald Trump earlier this year signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill, both moves that should be accelerating growth and causing the curve to widen.