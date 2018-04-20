Fine for Barclays CEO likely less than $2 million: Sources

Barclays CEO Jes Staley will likely not pay more than $2 million in total fines to UK regulators for his attempt to discover the identity of a whistleblower, according to people familiar with the situation.

UK authorities had said Staley's efforts to find who wrote a letter raising "concerns of a personal nature" about an unnamed senior employee represented a breach of individual conduct, Barclays said Friday.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.