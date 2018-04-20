    ×

    Finance

    Fine for Barclays CEO likely less than $2 million: Sources

    Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays, is being investigated for his conduct in a whistle blowing incident in 2016.
    Justin Solomon | CNBC
    Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays, is being investigated for his conduct in a whistle blowing incident in 2016.

    Barclays CEO Jes Staley will likely not pay more than $2 million in total fines to UK regulators for his attempt to discover the identity of a whistleblower, according to people familiar with the situation.

    UK authorities had said Staley's efforts to find who wrote a letter raising "concerns of a personal nature" about an unnamed senior employee represented a breach of individual conduct, Barclays said Friday.

    — Reuters contributed to this report.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BARC
    ---