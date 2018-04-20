India's blockbuster cricket league is beginning to rival even English soccer

The popular league is in its 11th year and features a shorter version of the sport called Twenty20 that is more appealing to television viewers. A game typically last 3 hours, a much faster pace compared to other formats of cricket where a game may last anywhere from a day to five days.

While the competition's reputation was briefly tarnished by a scandal that involved certain players agreeing to fix specific aspects of a match, the lure of IPL has only increased, say industry insiders.

The tipping point for the IPL came in September last year when Rupert Murdoch's Star India bought the five-year global media rights for an unprecedented $2.55 billion, making the IPL one of the richest sports properties in the world. Valuations specialist Duff and Phelps had valued the IPL brand at $5.3 billion in 2017, a 26 percent increase from $4.2 billion last year,

Seeing the popularity of IPL, Facebook had bid $600 million for the digital rights for five-years. That helped push the price further up for the overall media rights, experts said. Facebook's IPL bid caught many in Silicon Valley by surprise as that was one of the largest amounts a tech company had committed to acquiring sports rights. To put the $600 million figure in context: Amazon in 2017 spent $50 million to stream Thursday night games from the National Football League for a year.

It's a new sports league, but the IPL is beginning to draw comparisons with established international sports tournaments like the English Premier League and the National Basketball Association in the U.S. In fact, one IPL game is now valued close to an EPL game.