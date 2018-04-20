Sessions reportedly told White House that he might leave if Rosenstein is fired

Jeff Sessions told White House lawyer Don McGahn that he might step down as attorney general if Rod Rosenstein is fired, The Washington Post reported Friday citing people familiar with the conversation.

The Post said the attorney general spoke with McGahn last weekend after his deputy, Rosenstein, signed off on the FBI's April 9 raid of Michael Cohen's office and residence. President Donald Trump called the raid and investigation of Cohen, his personal lawyer, a "disgraceful situation" and "a total witch hunt."

Rosenstein oversees the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election.

The Post said Sessions asked McGahn for information on a meeting between Rosenstein and the president. A source told the Post that Sessions said he was relieved to hear that the meeting was "largely cordial."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Read the full report in The Washington Post.