Apple, one of the most widely held stocks in the U.S., went negative on the year on Friday. That's a good place to begin discussion of some revealing new stats from a survey of wealthy, experienced investors who trade $1 million or more in stock brokerage accounts. These investors have swiftly given up the uber-bullishness with which 2018 began and now believe that a likely end point for the second quarter is no gain at all for stocks. More of these investors believe that if there is any direction in stocks, it's more likely to continue down rather than up.

Only 40 percent of investors with $1 million or more in a self-directed brokerage account expect the stock market to rise this quarter, according to an exclusive survey data set of wealthy investors provided to CNBC by E-Trade Financial. That's a huge decline from 76 percent of investors in the first quarter who expected a market rise.

The percentage of investors who expect no gain in the second quarter went up, from 17 percent to 22 percent, but the biggest move was among investors who expect sizable losses. Twenty-three percent of wealthy investors expect stocks to drop by 5 percent this quarter, up from 5 percent in Q1. Eleven percent expect a drop of 10 percent, up from only 1 percent of investors who were that pessimistic last quarter. Overall, 38 percent of investors expect the market to be negative at quarter-end, up from 7 percent last quarter.

The mindset of the millionaire investor sometimes deviates with the broader set of investors, but not right now. These numbers match almost exactly the stock market sentiment from the broader group of investors surveyed by E-Trade with at least $10,000 in a brokerage account.