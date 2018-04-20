MGM Resorts International has partnered with Chicago-based Invenergy to develop a 100 megawatt (MW) solar array 25 miles north of Las Vegas.

The facility, dubbed the MGM-Invenergy Solar Project, will be operational by the end of 2020, Invenergy said in a statement Thursday.



MGM Resorts will buy all the energy produced by the facility to help power its 13 properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

The project will consist of around 336,000 panels across 640 acres of land, and will generate enough electricity to power 27,000 homes for one year.



The U.S. solar industry installed 10.6 gigawatts of new photovoltaic capacity in 2017, according to a recent study by GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association.



"Protecting the planet is a business imperative for MGM Resorts and it is our responsibility to find innovative ways where we can use clean energy to power our resorts," Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, said. "As a company we care deeply about how we use our resources. This array will be a new source of clean energy that will help power our Las Vegas resorts."



MGM Resorts is the latest in a long line of U.S. businesses turning to renewable energy. Last October, Amazon announced that its biggest wind farm to date was operational. In a statement, the business said that Amazon Wind Farm Texas would add over 1 million MW hours of clean energy to the grid annually. The facility, which is located in Scurry County, has over 100 turbines, each standing more than 300-feet tall.