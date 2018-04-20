Russia says it might not stay committed to the OPEC oil deal until the end

Russia may not support the ongoing oil supply-cutting deal led by OPEC until the end of the year, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told CNBC Friday.

OPEC, Russia and several other allied producers have spearheaded an ongoing effort to try to clear a global supply overhang and prop up prices. The agreement, which came into effect in January 2017, has already been extended through until the end of this year.

However, Russia might jump off before the expected end-date.

"I cannot at the moment give you a precise answer because we do not have the full idea how the market is going to perform in the forthcoming months. We need to carry on monitoring the situation," Novak told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick in Jeddah.

"I cannot tell unequivocally: yes or no, this would be too blunt," he said. "We keep our options open in order to be able to take a more balanced decision based on more accurate data over a longer-term period."