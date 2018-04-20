Trump campaign rips Democrats' Russian collusion claim: 'This is a sham lawsuit'

President Donald Trump's campaign Friday blasted as a "sham" a lawsuit by the Democratic National Committee which claims the campaign conspired with Russia and Wikileaks to attack Hillary Clinton and help get Trump elected by releasing hacked computer files.

The campaign called the suit a "frivolous," "partisan," and meritless action that represents a "last-ditch effort" by a "nearly-bankrupt Democratic Party" still trying to counter the will of the American public.

The campaign also predicted that the DNC's suit, filed in Manhattan federal court, will be dismissed "in due time."

But the campaign also warned that if the lawsuit is allowed to proceed by a judge, the campaign will use the legal discovery process to "explore the DNC's now-secret records about the actual corruption they perpetrated to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election."

Read the full Trump campaign response here:

Trump Campaign Responds to Frivolous DNC Lawsuit NEW YORK, NY – Today, the Democratic National Committee filed a wide-ranging, partisan civil lawsuit in federal court against the Trump Campaign, WikiLeaks, and the Russian Government. In response, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. notes that this frivolous lawsuit is a last-ditch effort to substantiate the baseless Russian collusion allegations by a nearly-bankrupt Democratic Party still trying to counter the will of the people in the 2016 presidential election. This civil lawsuit is completely without merit and will be dismissed in due time. "This is a sham lawsuit about a bogus Russian collusion claim filed by a desperate, dysfunctional, and nearly insolvent Democratic Party," said Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "With the Democrats' conspiracy theories against the President's campaign evaporating as quickly as the failing DNC's fundraising, they've sunk to a new low to raise money, especially among small donors who have abandoned them. There is a great deal the American public wants to know about the corruption of the Democrats, their collusion to influence the 2016 presidential election, and their role in prompting a scam investigation of the Trump Campaign. While this lawsuit is frivolous and will be dismissed, if the case goes forward, the DNC has created an opportunity for us to take aggressive discovery into their claims of 'damages' and uncover their acts of corruption for the American people," he concluded. If this lawsuit proceeds, the Trump Campaign will be prepared to leverage the discovery process and explore the DNC's now-secret records about the actual corruption they perpetrated to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Everything will be on the table, including: • How the DNC contributed to the fake dossier, using Fusion GPS along with the Clinton Campaign as the basis for the launch of a phony investigation. • Why the FBI was never allowed access to the DNC servers in the course of their investigation into the Clinton e-mail scandal. • How the DNC conspired to hand Hillary Clinton the nomination over Bernie Sanders. • How officials at the highest levels of the DNC colluded with the news media to influence the outcome of the DNC nomination. • Management decisions by Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Brazile, Tom Perez, and John Podesta; their e-mails, personnel decisions, budgets, opposition research, and more.

