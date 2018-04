The moves in pre-market trade came after major indexes on Wall Street finished Thursday's session lower. Over recent trading days, investors have been keeping a close eye on earnings and the bond market, as rising rates concerns rumble on.

With little economic data due out Friday, it's all about corporate earnings for investors.

The major names set to publish results include General Electric, Honeywell, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Citizens Financial, Stanley Black & Decker, State Street, SunTrust, Synchrony Financial and Steve Madden.

Members of the U.S. Federal Reserve scheduled to speak Friday include Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, where he is due to appear at the Graaskamp Center Spring Board conference in Chicago, and San Francisco Fed President John Williams at California's Pebble Beach, delivering remarks at the UC Berkeley Fischer Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics.