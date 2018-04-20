Xerox and Fujifilm said to be in 'active talks' about renegotiating deal

Xerox and Fujifilm Holdings are in "active talks" to renegotiate a deal the two struck in January, according to remarks by their lawyers at a court hearing Thursday.

The $6.1 billion deal, which would combine Xerox into an existing joint venture with Fuji, drew opposition from prominent shareholders such as Darwin Deason, Xerox's largest individual shareholder, who sued in New York state court saying the deal undervalues the American copier and printing company.

Deason and fellow activist investor Carl Icahn have been fighting the deal, saying it unfairly favors Fuji.

But while the lawyers said in court that the two sides were in talks, it wasn't clear that they were going to be able to reach a new deal.