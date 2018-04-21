11 absurdly fast and quick high-performance SUVs

It has been generally believed that sedans and sports cars are better for speed and agility, given their more aerodynamic bodies and lower centers of gravity. But as Americans shift away from passenger cars and toward SUVs, some specialty automakers that once would have only sold sports cars are having to adjust lineups or risk being left behind. And mainstream manufacturers are willing to take risks they would not have a decade or so ago.

Here is a list of sport utility vehicles that can still hold their own on the track.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk