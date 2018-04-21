The only nation to test nuclear weapons this century has agreed to suspend its nuclear and long-range missile program and close a major launch site but made no mention of abandoning its weapons.

Speaking to North Korean government officials Friday, leader Kim Jong Un reportedly said that he has "verified the completion of nuclear weapons" and as such, "will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles."

"We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission," Kim said according to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

President Donald Trump welcomed the announcement, saying "this is very good news for North Korea and the World" but did not comment on Kim's apparent satisfaction with the state of the regime's missile and nuclear program.

The announcement from the North comes just six days before Kim crosses the 38th parallel to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the border village of Panmunjom.

The April 27 meeting signals a reduction in tensions on the Korean peninsula as it will be the first face-to-face summit between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea since 2007.

And while the details of Trump's unprecedented meeting with Kim remains to be seen, experts remind that North Korea spent most of 2017 perfecting its missile arsenal.