Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year

Amazon is building smart robots as part of a project named "Vesta," according to Bloomberg.

The robots may launch as soon as 2019 according to the report, which says they'll be equipped with cameras that let them drive around our homes.

The report didn't say what sort of function the robot will have, only suggesting it might have features akin to an Amazon Echo. That suggests users might be able to speak with Amazon's smart assistant, Alexa, through embedded microphones and speakers.

Several other companies already sell robots that can navigate around houses.

Ecovacs Robotics and iRobot sell smart vacuums with sensors that allow them to map the floorplan of a house, for example, helping them to smartly move around obstacles such as walls and furniture. Anything Amazon builds would need to be just as smart.

If Amazon does launch a home robot, it'll be the company's latest product that brings it into our homes. Its other in-home services include the Amazon Echo smart speaker, the Amazon Fire TV and its Amazon Key in-home delivery service.

An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Read the full report on Bloomberg.