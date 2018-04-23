BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says get ready for rates to move even higher in the second half of the year

Treasury yields have been on a tear higher recently and will likely continue to zoom ahead in the second half of 2018, BlackRock's Rick Rieder said Monday.

"We think rates will move higher, but more so in the latter part of the year," Rieder, BlackRock's global chief investment officer of fixed income, told CNBC's "Halftime Report." He noted that economic growth tends to pick up later in the year and that could push rates higher.

"If you look at seasonality of [economic] growth, the first quarter has been weak for seven or eight straight years, and the Treasury is going to issue so much supply into the marketplace. I think that's what will cause rates to move higher," Rieder said.