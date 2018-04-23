    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Ingersoll-Rand is the right stock for this economic phase

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Ingersoll-Rand PLC: "Oh, I like Ingersoll-Rand. It's precisely the kind of cyclical industrial that works well at this phase of the tightening cycle."

    Blackstone Group: "You know I've been a backer of that one, honestly, for 10 years, I think. I think that [CEO Steve] Schwarzman's real good. Don't know the gent myself, though."

    Thermo Fischer Scientific: "Oh, what a great stock. You know, we made really good money off it for the ActionAlertsPlus.com club and we ended up leaving 50 points on the table. This thing is a horse."

    Newtek Business Services: "I think that Newtek is a business development company that I don't really understand, meaning that it's opaque and I'm not going to recommend an opaque stock."

    Albemarle Corp.: "Well, I actually would prefer FMC because FMC has that terrific piece of business that it got when the DowDuPont deal needed to close, which is ag[riculture], and so that's my favorite."

    Nike: "You know what? Nike has had such huge executive turnover and the stock doesn't come down. What happens when the turnover stops? Buy, buy, buy."

    Zebra Technologies: "That is one that we've been eyeing. Jeez, we've been behind that. That stock is up 30 points since we recommended it last."

    Aimmune Therapeutics: "I've looked at this company and we did like it. We do think that that's an important niche business."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Ingersoll-Rand is the right stock for this economic phase
    Cramer's lightning round: Ingersoll-Rand is the right stock for this economic phase   

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of DowDuPont.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    IR
    ---
    BX
    ---
    TMO
    ---
    NEWT
    ---
    ALB
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...