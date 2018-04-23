    ×

    Halliburton revenue jumps 34%

    Dave Lesar (3rd L), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Halliburton, rings the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 18, 2014 in New York City
    Oilfield services provider Halliburton reported a 34 percent jump in first-quarter revenue on Monday as rising oil prices prompted North American companies to boost oil and gas production.

    Net income attributable to Halliburton was $46 million, or 5 cents per share to shareholders, for the three months ended March 31.

    The company posted a net attributable loss of $32 million, or 4 cents per share to shareholders, in the same quarter a year earlier.

    Revenue rose to $5.74 billion from $4.28 billion.

