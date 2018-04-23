Halliburton revenue jumps 34%

Oilfield services provider Halliburton reported a 34 percent jump in first-quarter revenue on Monday as rising oil prices prompted North American companies to boost oil and gas production.

Net income attributable to Halliburton was $46 million, or 5 cents per share to shareholders, for the three months ended March 31.

The company posted a net attributable loss of $32 million, or 4 cents per share to shareholders, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.74 billion from $4.28 billion.