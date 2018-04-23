Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says

Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, Susan Anderson, analyst at B. Riley FBR, told CNBC.

"They're well-positioned with their strategy," Anderson said Monday on "Power Lunch." Her firm has an outperform rating on Hasbro.

"They have six Marvel films coming out this year," she said. "They've done a great job merging entertainment and toys. I think they'll continue to take market share once the dust has settled on all of this."

The toymaker's stock fell in premarket trading Monday after the company reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Hasbro's CEO's, Brian Goldner, said the Toys R Us liquidation affected the results. The company posted earnings per share of 10 cents, compared with 33 cents expected by analysts. Revenue of $716.3 million also fell short of projections. Hasbro shares opened down Monday but rebounded to close up 4 percent at $86.12.

In February, Hasbro said the Toys R Us bankruptcy would negatively impact it during the first two quarters of 2018. Toys R Us announced its liquidation in March.

But Anderson said the liquidation is a good opportunity for Hasbro to pick up more brands, and pointed to the company's February announcement that it will be "the global master toy licensee" for Power Rangers toys as an example.

"Overall, the business is pretty healthy for them despite Toys R Us," Anderson said.

