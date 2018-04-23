Hedge fund managers at Sohn offer their top market picks

    ×

    The annual Sohn conference brings together some of the leading hedge fund managers and investors in the world to talk about their top market picks.

    It's all part of an effort to raise money in the childhood fight against cancer. Sohn is one of the most hotly anticipated hedge fund events of the year and is held in Geffen Hall at New York's Lincoln Center.

    The picks from some of the industry titans:

    John Khoury, Long Pond Capital

    Long D.R. Horton (DHI)

    D.R. Horton is moving from an "asset-heavy to asset-light business model," he said.

    The homebuilder also specializes in the "healthiest" part of the market, entry-level homes with an average price of around $300,000. He said the company is moving to become a "pure play home manufacturer," which will benefit its free cash flow generation.

    D.R. Horton shares were up 0.8 percent as of early afternoon trading.

    Li Ran, Half Sky Capital

    Long GrubHub (GRUB)

    "GrubHub is the leading online food delivery platform in the U.S," she said.

    The hedge fund manager said the company has a large attractive market, a positive economic model and a successful "proven" concept. She noted Takeaway.com's success in Europe shows the potential for GrubHub in North America. Ran also is optimistic about GrubHub's restaurant software offering.

    GrubHub shares had been trading 1.8 percent higher.

