    JetBlue is planning to sell seats on semi-private flights

    • JetBlue will sell the seats on the semi-private flights on its website.
    • JetBlue first invested in JetSuite in 2016 and increased its investment in the company.
    • JetBlue has ramped up its premium service to the West Coast.
    JetBlue is planning to sell seats on semi-private flights along the West Coast, in another move toward well-heeled travelers.

    The New York-based airline plans to announce as early as Monday a code-sharing agreement with JetSuiteX, a sister company of JetSuite, a California-based private jet company in which JetBlue has invested.

    JetBlue will sell seats aboard JetSuiteX planes on its website, using JetBlue's airline code, according to people familiar with the matter. Travelers may be more familiar with code shares between large international airlines, such as Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM, or British Airways and American Airlines. JetSuiteX offers what is known as public charters.

    Source: JetSuite

    JetBlue, which started out as a low-cost airline, has steadily gone after higher-paying customers. The airline has expanded its Mint premium cabin, which offers lie-flat beds, to new transcontinental routes. The new agreement will allow JetSuiteX to distribute seats more broadly, through JetBlue's website.

    JetBlue's flights to the West Coast will not immediately connect to JetSuiteX's, whose 30-seat jets depart from private terminals. JetSuiteX offers daily service from several California cities, including Burbank, Oakland and San Jose, as well as Las Vegas. The company also offers pop-up service to events like the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

    Delta offers private jet service through its Delta Private Jets arm.

