JetBlue is planning to sell seats on semi-private flights along the West Coast, in another move toward well-heeled travelers.



The New York-based airline plans to announce as early as Monday a code-sharing agreement with JetSuiteX, a sister company of JetSuite, a California-based private jet company in which JetBlue has invested.

JetBlue will sell seats aboard JetSuiteX planes on its website, using JetBlue's airline code, according to people familiar with the matter. Travelers may be more familiar with code shares between large international airlines, such as Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM, or British Airways and American Airlines. JetSuiteX offers what is known as public charters.