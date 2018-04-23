Rap superstar Kanye West praised his Tesla as the "funnest car" he's ever driven and thanked Elon Musk in a series of tweets on Monday.

"I really love my Tesla. I'm in the future. Thank you Elon," West said in one tweet.

He continued saying that he heard Tesla's electric vehicles were good for the environment, and went on to call the car the "funnest" he has ever driven.

West and Musk appear to have a growing friendship that started 3 years ago. Writing for Time in 2015, Musk praised the rapper.

"Kanye's belief in himself and his incredible tenacity — he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut — got him to where he is today. And he fought for his place in the cultural pantheon with a purpose," Musk said.

And earlier this year, the Tesla CEO said that West inspires him.

Musk will likely be hoping for all the support he can get given the spate of bad news Tesla has recently faced, including a probe into workplace safety. Shares of Tesla are down nearly 7 percent since the start of the year.