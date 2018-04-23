Reddit co-founder: My wife Serena Williams and I want our daughter 'to be bored' 1 Hour Ago | 01:01

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who made his fortune in Silicon Valley, told CNBC on Monday that he and his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, don't want their daughter to be obsessed with technology.

"You see very quickly how quickly these kids gravitate towards [devices]," said Ohanian, father of 7-month-old Alexis Olympia. "It's amazing to watch, but it's also a little scary."

"My wife and I both want her to be bored. My wife and I both want to know what it's like to have limits on tech," Ohanian said on "Squawk Box." "So we'll be regulating it pretty heavily."

Ohanian joins a growing list of tech luminaries who believe limiting screen time fosters better psychological and social development.