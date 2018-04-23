    ×

    Reddit co-founder on tech screen time: My wife, Serena Williams, and I want our daughter 'to be bored'

    • "It's really important that she gets time to be with her thoughts and be with her blocks and be with her toys," Reddit's Alexis Ohanian says.
    • Ohanian joins a growing list of tech luminaries who believe that limiting screen time fosters better psychological and social development.
    • "I do look forward to playing video games with her when she's older," Ohanian says.
    Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
    Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who made his fortune in Silicon Valley, told CNBC on Monday that he and his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, don't want their daughter to be obsessed with technology.

    "You see very quickly how quickly these kids gravitate towards [devices]," said Ohanian, father of 7-month-old Alexis Olympia. "It's amazing to watch, but it's also a little scary."

    "My wife and I both want her to be bored. My wife and I both want to know what it's like to have limits on tech," Ohanian said on "Squawk Box." "So we'll be regulating it pretty heavily."

    Ohanian joins a growing list of tech luminaries who believe limiting screen time fosters better psychological and social development.

    The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was known to limit screen time for his kids. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates did the same. Early Facebook executive and venture capitalist, Chamath Palihapitiya, told CNBC last year his kids get "no screen time whatsoever."

    Last year, the philanthropic Silicon Valley Community Foundation released findings from a survey, showing parents in the tech hub have "real concerns" about how screen time despite their belief that tech can benefit kids, too.

    The American Academy of Pediatrics in 2016 released its recommendations, which included an advisory to parents that kids younger than 18 months should "avoid use of screen media" other than video chatting.

    Ohanian said Monday, "I do look forward to playing video games with her when she's older. But it's really important that she gets time to be with her thoughts and be with her blocks and be with her toys."

    Reddit, which describes itself as "the front page of the internet," is a social platform for people to post and talk about everything from news to gaming to movies and television, and everything in between.

