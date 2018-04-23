Tech hedge fund manager Palihapitiya says Box is his favorite A.I. stock idea

Chamath Palihapitiya says Box is his favorite idea to play the artificial intelligence trend.

Box "sits on top of an enormous amount of R&D," he said at The Sohn Investment Conference in New York Monday. It "give companies the ability to add intelligence to audio and video ... [Box] is a business that is incredibly cheap and undervalued with incredibly low churn and unbelievable margin of safety."

The investor said over the next 10 to 20 years most enterprise software will need to get remade to incorporate artificial intelligence. He said Box is in a great position to win in this "third wave" of computing.

Box is a "really interesting disruptive company," he said. AI "creates positive feedback so we as humans can make better and better decisions. .. let's you do things cheaper faster and better."

The company's stock rose 12.5 percent Monday after the manager's presentation.

Palihapitiya is the founder and CEO of Social Capital. He was a former member of the senior executive team at Facebook.