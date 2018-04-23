    ×

    Sohn Conference

    Tech hedge fund manager Palihapitiya says Box is his favorite A.I. stock idea

    Chamath Palihapitiya unveils his best idea
    Chamath Palihapitiya unveils his best idea   

    Chamath Palihapitiya says Box is his favorite idea to play the artificial intelligence trend.

    Box "sits on top of an enormous amount of R&D," he said at The Sohn Investment Conference in New York Monday. It "give companies the ability to add intelligence to audio and video ... [Box] is a business that is incredibly cheap and undervalued with incredibly low churn and unbelievable margin of safety."

    The investor said over the next 10 to 20 years most enterprise software will need to get remade to incorporate artificial intelligence. He said Box is in a great position to win in this "third wave" of computing.

    Box is a "really interesting disruptive company," he said. AI "creates positive feedback so we as humans can make better and better decisions. .. let's you do things cheaper faster and better."

    The company's stock rose 12.5 percent Monday after the manager's presentation.

    Palihapitiya is the founder and CEO of Social Capital. He was a former member of the senior executive team at Facebook.

    Chamath Palihapitiya
    Heidi Gutman | CNBC
    Chamath Palihapitiya

    Sohn is the most widely anticipated hedge fund event of the year, where managers volunteer their time and best investment ideas to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BOX
    ---

    Latest Special Reports

    • Signage at the SOHN conference in Lincoln Center, New York
      Sohn Conference

      The Sohn Investment Conference, presented by CNBC, gathers the world’s savviest investors to share money-making ideas. All proceeds go to charity.

    • senior couple on beach
      Fixed Income Strategies

      A fixed-income strategy is key for investors who are retired or are approaching retirement. This special report details the range of tools and strategies used to manage a fixed income portfolio.

    • Your Money, Your Future

      Unlock the keys to building a successful long-term financial plan: manage your money, grow your money, and protect it.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...