Billionaire donor Tom Steyer stops short of endorsing Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader after midterms

Billionaire Tom Steyer, one of the leading Democratic donors in the 2018 election cycle, has plenty of praise for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., but he stopped short of publicly supporting her to lead the party in Congress after this year's midterm elections.

Steyer, the founder of the nonprofit NexGen America, a group that supports progressive policies on climate change and health care, told CNBC in an exclusive interview that Pelosi has been the "perfect" leader for the party. However, he would not say outright that she should remain in charge, regardless of what happens this fall.

"Nancy is my congressperson. I have enormous regard for her professionally and personally. I think she is astonishingly good in terms of running the Congress and as a Democratic leader," Steyer, who is also from California, said after being asked whether Pelosi should remain the House Democrats' leader.

Pelosi, a former House speaker, is a favorite target of Republicans, particularly as the GOP fights against a possible blue wave this fall. Some Democratic candidates — including Conor Lamb, who just won a special election to flip a deep-red Pennsylvania seat — have declined to support Pelosi to be the party's leader in the House.

When asked again whether he would back her based on the outcome of the congressional midterms, Steyer didn't budge.

"I think that is a whole bunch of hypotheticals that I have no idea the outcome of," Steyer said. "Nancy is doing an incredibly good job in terms of rallying people in November. She's stood up in a lot of issues and gotten pilloried sometimes for that."

A spokesman for Pelosi declined to comment for this story.

Steyer has donated to Pelosi in past races, including when she ran for re-election in California's 12th District in 2016. During that cycle, he gave $48,800 to her joint fundraising committee, the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund. Steyer gave $32,500 to the same group in 2011, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

In June 2017, Steyer and his wife hosted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's Speaker's Cabinet Dinner and Discussion in San Francisco with Pelosi. The event raised a total of $593,500 for the DCCC.