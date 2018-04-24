Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members' cars

Amazon will now deliver packages directly to your car.

CNBC first reported the new delivery system was under development in October.

The free in-car delivery is available to Prime members in select cities and only through supported vehicles, the e-commerce giant said Tuesday. You can check your eligibility here.

Prime members register their car model, complete checkout online as they typically would, and then park their car at the designated delivery address on the scheduled delivery date.

A delivery driver remotely unlocks the car, places the package inside and re-locks the car.

The newest delivery option is just one of several recent changes to make that last mile more efficient. Amazon last year introduced a delivery option that would grant delivery drivers temporary access to your home to leave packages inside and off porches.