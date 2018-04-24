Caterpillar stock surged more than 4 percent in premarket trading Tuesday morning after the company's first-quarter earnings came in well above economists' expectations.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: $2.82 per share vs. $2.13 per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $12.9 billion vs. $12.1 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

The Illinois-based machinery manufacturer raised its 2018 profit outlook by $2 compared to the previous quarter, to a range of $10.25 to $11.25 per share. The rosier guidance exceeds Reuters economists' expected range of between $8.39 and $10.60 a share. The company cited better-than-expected sales volume as the main driver of its improved full-year guidance.

Increased volume also drove the company's total sales up 38 percent from the year-ago quarter, to $5.7 billion. Caterpillar also repurchased $500 million of common stock in the first quarter of 2018.