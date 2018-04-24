    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Wait for Take Two's earnings before buying

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Spirit Aerosystems Holdings: "No, no, I don't want you to lock in your loss. Right now the market is kind of anti the defense stocks and anti-aero, but how long can that last? This is a great company. I suggest that you just hold tight."

    Bristol-Myers Squibb: "Bristol-Myers has sold off so much, so much, and yet when I'm finished with it, it sells at 16 times earnings and it only yields 3 percent. So I would tell you I don't have a catalyst to make the thing come back other than a takeover, and I don't see one coming. Maybe it surprises you."

    Take Two Interactive: "Right now that whole video game group is in, let's just say, turmoil because of some other, cheaper games that are in. I want to see Take Two's earnings before I say pull the trigger, but you do have a high-quality situation."

    Dunkin' Brands Group: "I'm a holder of Dunkin' and then if it goes through $60 I would be a buyer of Dunkin'. Not that far from here."

    The Wendy's Company: "We just had the company on. I thought they told a real good story. I'm going to say buy."

    Univar Inc.: "The chemical stocks are getting crushed here and I'm going to let them come in before I feel like [saying] you've got to buy them right here. I can't feel that way."

