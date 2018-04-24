German business morale falls again, but it's more 'cooling down' than 'slowdown,' experts say

Morale among German businesses dropped yet again in April, data showed Tuesday, with economists asking whether the euro zone's largest economy is slowing down without anyone noticing.

Germany's Ifo business climate index — a key chart of morale among German businesses — fell to 102.1 points in April from 103.3 points in March, marking the fifth consecutive month of declines.

Economists said the results pointed to a mixed picture for the German economy, a key pillar of the euro zone's economic health.

"Today's disappointing reading will feed the discussion on whether Germany and the entire euro zone is currently only in a soft patch or actually at the start of an unexpected downswing," Carsten Brzeski, chief economist of Germany and Austria at ING, said in a note Tuesday.

Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank, said that the survey pointed to a slowdown in growth momentum while Claus Vistesen, chief euro zone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the results, in two words, were "nicht gut" (not good).



The Ifo index surveys 9,000 German businesses on their assessment of the current business climate, situation and their expectations for the next six months. It saw declines for each indicator.

Deteriorating sentiment was seen in both the manufacturing and services sectors, with the index integrating the latter sector for the first time this month.