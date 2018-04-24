    ×

    Biotech and Pharmaceuticals

    Eli Lilly shares slip despite earnings beat

    • Eli Lilly shares slipped despite beating first-quarter earnings expectations.
    • A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis drug it's working with Incyte on.
    Traders work beneath monitors displaying Eli Lilly & Co. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, May 23, 2016.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Traders work beneath monitors displaying Eli Lilly & Co. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, May 23, 2016.

    Eli Lilly shares fell nearly 3 percent in premarket trade on Tuesday despite beating first-quarter earnings expectations.

    Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected:

    – Earnings: $1.34 per share vs. $1.13 per share expected.
    – Revenue: $5.7 billion vs. $5.51 billion expected.

    The pharmaceutical company reported net income of $1.22 billion, or $1.16 per share, compared with a loss of $110.8 million, or 10 cents per share, in the year earlier. When excluding variable items, Eli Lilly earned $1.34 per share, topping analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters' expectations of $1.13 a share.

    Revenue increased 9 percent to $5.70 billion, beating expectations of $5.514 billion.

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte's rheumatoid arthritis drug. The panel recommended it be approved in a lower dose.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    INCY
    ---
    LLY
    ---