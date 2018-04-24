Lockheed Martin beats Wall Street expectations with strong earnings, revenue

EPS: $4.02 per share vs. $3.40 per share forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $11.64 billion vs. $11.24 billion forecast by Thomson Reuters

The defense contractor's Aeronautics division got a 7 percent boost compared to the same period last year, largely due to $185 million in sales related to F-35 fighter jets. Lockheed Martin is at the negotiating table with the Pentagon over the next batch of F-35 contracts, honing in on the cost for 130 new aircraft. CEO Marillyn Hewson told CNBC that this "is a complex negotiation" due to the number of aircraft and expects the negotiations to continue for some time.

Shares of Lockheed Martin rose about 1 percent following the report.